Big action on the officer accused of raping a girl, Kejriwal's big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Team India Squad Announced For Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup 2023 will start from 30 August and the final will be played on 17 September. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Team India for this tournament. Looking at the World Cup 2023, this tournament is going to be very important. In such a situation, the selectors have selected a strong team for the Asia Cup. The command of this team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma.
Asia Cup,team india announced for asia cup,team india for asia cup 2023,asia cup 2023 news,Asia Cup 2023,team india announce,asia cup 2023 schedule,IND vs PAK news,asia cup 2023 playing 11,Asia Cup 2023 India squad,indian cricket team,Team India,Shubman Gill,Ravindra Jadeja,Sports,Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma,Hardik Pandya,Mohammad Shami,KL Rahul,sports news,Shreyas Iyer,Jasprit Bumrah,Suryakumar Yadav,Sanju Samson,