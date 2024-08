videoDetails

Big announcement of Amit Shah for Ladakh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 06:24 PM IST

Badhir News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the creation of 5 new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh... The new districts include the names of Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang... He shared this information in a post on his social media handle X... He wrote that this decision has been taken under PM Modi's vision to create a developed and prosperous Ladakh.