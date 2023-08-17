trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649940
Big Announcement of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri has also given a big statement about Agra's Jama Masjid... Dhirendra Shastri has said that the idol of Thakur ji will be brought out of Jama Masjid... Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi will also be free from encroachment soon....

