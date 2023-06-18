NewsVideos
Big announcement of Pushkar Singh Dhami

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a big announcement. Dhami said that UCC will be implemented soon in the state.

