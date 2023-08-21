trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651441
Big bang of ISRO! 'Chandrayaan' lands on the moon in 15 minutes

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Live Landing: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission: Now only a few days are left for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon. In such a situation, Vikram Lander is now reducing its height as well as slowing down the speed. Chandrayaan will explode on the moon in 15 to 20 minutes.
