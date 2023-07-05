trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631049
Big blow to Ajit Pawar before the meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Ajit Pawar has suffered a major setback before the meeting and MLA Kiran Lahamate, who attended his swearing-in ceremony, has supported Sharad Pawar. NCP MLA from Akole assembly seat reached YB setter NCP office and extended support to Sharad Yadav.
Manipur Violence: Army in action!
play icon6:7
Manipur Violence: Army in action!
Tension in Eknath Shinde faction due to Ajit Pawar's entry
play icon2:43
Tension in Eknath Shinde faction due to Ajit Pawar's entry
Posters in support of Sharad Pawar
play icon2:15
Posters in support of Sharad Pawar
Ajit's 4 MLAs, 1 MP went back to Sharad Pawar faction
play icon2:28
Ajit's 4 MLAs, 1 MP went back to Sharad Pawar faction
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for Sharad Pawar Meeting
play icon4:37
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for Sharad Pawar Meeting
