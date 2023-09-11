trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660872
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Jyoti Mirdha Join BJP: Recently the G-20 conference has ended. Soon after this, the Congress party suffered a major setback in the state. Veteran Jat leader and former MP Jyoti Mirdha has joined BJP.
