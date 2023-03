videoDetails

Big blow to Manish Sisodia from court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has got a big blow from the court. Sisodia's lawyers had filed a petition for bail in the court. After which the court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Sisodia.