Big blow to Muslim side in Gynavapi Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
A big decision of the High Court has come to the fore in the Gyanvapi case. The petition of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has been rejected.

