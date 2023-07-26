trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640916
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid News: The High Court ordered the ASI survey in the Gyanvapi-Srinagar Gauri Masjid-Temple case. In fact, the Muslim side had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court against the ASI survey of Gyanvapi Masjid, which has been rejected today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
play icon7:23
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
play icon2:3
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
In 2019 itself, PM Modi had predicted no-confidence motion
play icon6:40
In 2019 itself, PM Modi had predicted no-confidence motion
1 killed in police firing in Bihar
play icon4:4
1 killed in police firing in Bihar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
play icon7:23
The Muslim side is afraid of the truth of Gyanvapi...!
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
play icon2:3
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang
In 2019 itself, PM Modi had predicted no-confidence motion
play icon6:40
In 2019 itself, PM Modi had predicted no-confidence motion
1 killed in police firing in Bihar
play icon4:4
1 killed in police firing in Bihar
gyanvapi hearing update,asi survey,gyanvapi asi survey,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi shivling asi,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,allahabad high court hearing,allahabad high court on gyanvapi mosque,allahabad high court on gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi mosque case,asi survey at gyanvapi,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,