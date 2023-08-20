trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651110
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big blow to Russia in space..Mission Luna-25 failed

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Russia's Mission LUNA-25 Fail: Russia's mission Luna-25 has failed. Luna was about to reach the moon before Chandrayaan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Drunk youth climbed on mobile tower, police came and then
play icon6:6
Drunk youth climbed on mobile tower, police came and then
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake
play icon1:7
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake
Shriram and CM Yogi will make 'Rajinikanth' film a hit?
play icon3:27
Shriram and CM Yogi will make 'Rajinikanth' film a hit?
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
play icon4:18
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
play icon13:44
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!

Trending Videos

Drunk youth climbed on mobile tower, police came and then
play icon6:6
Drunk youth climbed on mobile tower, police came and then
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake
play icon1:7
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake
Shriram and CM Yogi will make 'Rajinikanth' film a hit?
play icon3:27
Shriram and CM Yogi will make 'Rajinikanth' film a hit?
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
play icon4:18
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
play icon13:44
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
Lunar mission,ISRO Lunar Mission,lunar,Luna,why luna will fail,Lunar lander,India moon mission,luna 9,luna 4,china moon mission live,China Moon mission,failed,mission control,china moon mission 2020,ISRO Mars mission,ISRO moon mission,India Mars mission,lunar module,India's moon mission,Chandrayaan 2 mission,apollo deadly mission,manned moon mission iss,chandrayaan 2 moon mission,isro chandrayaan 2 mission,fail,