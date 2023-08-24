trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652998
Big blow to the Wresting Federation! Membership of Indian Wrestling Association canceled

Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Wresting Federation has suffered a major setback. The membership of the Wrestling Federation of India has been canceled for not holding elections on time. World Wrestling has canceled membership.
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

