Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: There has been a big terrorist blast in Pakistan. There has been a bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan. 11 laborers have died in this blast.
