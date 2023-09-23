trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666039
Big Breaking: America said Khalistani was Nijjar, his hands are stained with blood

|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
India Canada News: There is a dispute between India and Canada regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, a big statement has also come from America. America called Nijjar a Khalistani and said that his hands are stained with blood.
