NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi's Make in India. Speaking on the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, Putin said that PM Modi had launched the Make in India initiative many years back. This has had a very positive impact on the Indian economy.

All Videos

More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
play icon10:46
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
play icon0:34
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
play icon0:48
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit

Trending Videos

More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
play icon10:46
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
play icon0:34
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
play icon0:48
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
india russia relations,india russia relations history,india russia relations upsc,india russia,india russia relation,India Russia ties,India Russia relationship,Indo Russia relations,india russia relations upsc cse,india russia defence relations,india russia relations reaction,india russia relations history in hindi,India,india russia trade relations,india russia relations study iq,new era of india russia relations,international relations,