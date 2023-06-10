NewsVideos
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Delhi Love Jihad: A case of love jihad has come to light in Delhi's Karawal Nagar. Here the accused disguised himself as a Hindu and befriended a Hindu girl. After this, the accused made physical relations in October 2020 after befriending the girl. Accused Shahrukh raped the victim by posing as Monu.

