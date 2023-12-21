trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701412
Big change after burglary security of Parliament handed over to CISF

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: Big news is coming out in the Parliament security matter. Let us tell you that now CISF will be responsible for the security of Parliament. This big decision has been taken amidst the ongoing politics over security lapse.

VIRAL VIDEO : Little Kid's Cute Mistake - Picks Up Snake, Thinking It's a Stick in Adorable Moment
Play Icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Kid's Cute Mistake - Picks Up Snake, Thinking It's a Stick in Adorable Moment
India-Canada Row: 'Will investigate if we get information...', says PM Modi
Play Icon1:54
India-Canada Row: 'Will investigate if we get information...', says PM Modi
Key facts about the Varanasi Gyanvapi controversy
Play Icon3:39
Key facts about the Varanasi Gyanvapi controversy
India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
Play Icon2:25
India reports 594 new Covid infections in last 24 hours
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon
Play Icon8:5
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon

