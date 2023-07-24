trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639913
Big claim of Gehlot's ex-minister Rajendra Gudha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Rajendra Gudha News: Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has once again targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that around 50 people attacked me. I was punched, kicked and Congress leaders dragged me out of the assembly.
Rajendra Gudha,minister rajendra gudha,rajendra gudha live,Rajendra Rathore,rajendra gudha vidhan sabha,rajendra gudha breaking news,rajendra gudha cp joshi fight,rajendra gudha vidhan sabha fight,rajendra gudha targets congress government,rajasthan vidhansabha,Rajasthan news,rajasthan budget update,rajasthan vidhansabha live,rajasthan budget 2023,rajasthan vidhan sabha 2023,rajasthan vidhansabha satra,rajasthan vidhan sabha live,Rajasthan Congress,Zee News,