Big collision of 3 trains, scary scene, WATCH EXCLUSIVE REPORT

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
A major train accident took place on Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha. In this accident that happened last evening, the Coromandel Express and the goods train collided with each other near the station. So far 288 people have been reported killed in the Balasore train accident. At the same time, more than 900 people are injured.

