Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Bihar Terrorist Conspiracy: A big conspiracy of terrorists has been seen in Bihar. The possibility of arrival of terrorists in the guise of Kavadis is being expressed. IB advised to take precautions. In view of this, Bihar Police has issued an alert in all the districts.
