Big decision of Kolkata High Court in Sandeshkhali case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has received a big blow from the Calcutta High Court. The court refused to stay his arrest and said that Sheikh should be arrested immediately. The court also directed to include ED, CBI and State Home Secretary as parties in the suo motu case against Shahjahan Sheikh.

