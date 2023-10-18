trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677012
Big decision of Modi government for government employees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Good news has come for more than one crore government employees before Diwali. From July 1, 2023, 4 percent DA will be given to central employees and pensioners. Rs 12857 crore will be spent on this. Employees will get the benefit of DA from July 1, 2023.
