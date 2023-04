videoDetails

Big disclosure in Atiq-Ashraf murder case, Shooter Arun was in Asad's Whatsapp group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

A shocking revelation has come to the fore regarding the murder of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed. Shooter Arun was a member of Atiq's son Asad's WhatsApp group. This group was created for Atiq and stories related to Atiq were shared in this group.