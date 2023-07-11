trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634202
Big disclosure in Delhi Police's charge sheet, Brij Bhushan ordered to appear in court on July 18

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
In the charge sheet of Delhi Police, a big disclosure has been made on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Evidence of sexual harassment in the charge sheet. Brij Bhushan's case has been described as worthy of punishment. 21 people gave statements against Brij Bhushan. Ordered to appear in court on July 18.
