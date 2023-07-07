trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631929
Big disclosure in Maharashtra's Buldhana bus accident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the bus accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana, Maharashtra. According to the information received, the driver Danish Sheikh was in an inebriated condition, more than 30% alcohol was found in the blood sample.
