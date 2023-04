videoDetails

Big disclosure of family persecuted by Atiq Ahmed's henchmen

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Big disclosure about Atiq Ahmed's henchmen. The families of the victims, who were harassed by the goons, say that Guddu, Tabrez and Kais raped and killed the girl child. After the threat, the victim's family withdrew the case.