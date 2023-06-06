NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big disclosure on bridge collapse, SP Singla's engineers already knew about bridge collapse

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: There has been a big disclosure regarding the collapse of the under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The villagers living near the bridge have made a big allegation that the employees of SP Singla knew about the collapse of the bridge 7 hours before the bridge collapse.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis: Waving of Aurangzeb’s pictures in public won’t be tolerated
2:50
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis: Waving of Aurangzeb’s pictures in public won’t be tolerated

Trending Videos

7:19
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the answers to the questions asked in the morning by Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:18
Coromandel Express Accident: Case registered in several sections of IPC regarding Balasore accident
0:47
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
3:39
Controversy over film Ajmer 92, Jamiat, Barelvi raised many serious questions
2:50
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis: Waving of Aurangzeb’s pictures in public won’t be tolerated
bihar pull collapse,Bhagalpur,bhagalpur ganga bridge,bhagalpur ganga bridge collapse,bhagalpur ganga bridge project,bhagalpur ganga bridge news today,bhagalpur ganga bridge news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar bridge,bridge collapse in bhagalpur,Bihar bridge collapse,Bridge collapse,bihar bridge collapsed,bridge collapsed,sattarghat bridge collapse bihar,bihar bridge collapses,bridge collapses in bihar,sattarghat bridge collapse,CM Nitish Kumar,