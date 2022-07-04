NewsVideos

Samsung has unveiled its annual "Student Advantage Program" for students returning to the classroom, which offers them savings on various goods. The business is giving Indian students discounts on smartphones, computers, tablets, monitors, and wearable technology. Under Samsung's Student Advantage Program, students can receive discounts of up to 10% on a variety of goods.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
