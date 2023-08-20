trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651121
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Full Video: Chandrayaan is now at the last stage of its mission. India's Chandrayaan is now just 25 kilometers away from the moon. Chandrayaan-3 has sent a video from space before landing on the moon. Seeing the video, it is clearly known that Chandrayaan-3 has reached very close to the moon.
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated
