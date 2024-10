videoDetails

Big news for pensioners

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

In UP's capital Lucknow, elderly women were seen wandering from door to door for pension. It was told that these women have not received pension for the last 7 months. After which these women were seen roaming around the social welfare office in Lucknow. Many of these women are such who have no earning member in their family and they survive on pension only. But due to not getting pension, these women were seen very upset.