Big news from sources on Lawrence Bishnoi, bought arms worth 2 crores from UP in 2018-19

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Big news has come out about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to information, Lawrence Bishnoi used to get weapons from Uttar Pradesh. Vishnoi bought arms worth 2 crores from UP in 2018-19

