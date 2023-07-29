trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641969
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big news on brutality in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Manipur Update Breaking: CBI has registered 6 cases in Manipur violence case, while CBI has so far arrested 10 accused. At the same time, 7 accused have been arrested in the vandalism case against women.

All Videos

Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
play icon6:42
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
play icon1:31
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
play icon1:5
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
play icon1:27
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
International Tiger Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha
play icon1:13
International Tiger Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha

Trending Videos

Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
play icon6:42
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
play icon1:31
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
play icon1:5
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
play icon1:27
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
International Tiger Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha
play icon1:13
International Tiger Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha
Manipur violence,manipur hinsa,manipur video viral,CBI,Parliament monsoon session,Manipur video viral case,manipur violence update,manipur case in sc,Supreme Court,manipur case,yooth congress,Youth congress protest,Congress,7 accused arrest in manipur,Manipur news,PM Modi,Manipur Women Video,manipur violence news,manipur latest news,manipur women paraded,Manipur Women Viral Video,Zee News Hindi,Zee News,Manipur news today,