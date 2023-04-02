NewsVideos
Big news on fugitive Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Punjab Police has reached Uttarakhand in search of fugitive Amritpal Singh. A search operation is being conducted in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

