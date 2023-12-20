trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701183
Big news regarding suspension of MPs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Big news has come out regarding the suspension of MPs. There will be a protest march of opposition leaders tomorrow. This march will take place from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Many big opposition leaders will participate in this march

