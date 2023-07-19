trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637593
Big plan of terrorists failed in Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir News: Security forces have foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir. Two unidentified terrorists were killed after they entered Kashmir in PoK from the other side of LoC.
