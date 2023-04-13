NewsVideos
Big police action in fugitive Amritpal Singh case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Big news is coming out in Khalistani supporter fugitive Amritpal Singh case. The mother of Khalistani Avatar Khanda has been taken into custody from Moga.

