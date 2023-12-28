trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703780
Big Relief for 8 Indian Navy Veterans on Death Row in Qatar

Dec 28, 2023
8 Indian Navy Veterans got a big relief in Qatar. Their death sentences have been reduced by the court of appeal. This is being said to be a huge diplomatic success for India. The death sentence of all eight people has been stayed on the appeal of the Government of India. The Foreign Ministry said that it had approached the court in Qatar regarding the matter. During the hearing the court reduced the sentence. Let us remind you that PM Modi had met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and it was said that death penalty row was discussed.

