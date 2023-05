videoDetails

Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Imran has got a big relief from the Islamabad court. During his appearance in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Imran has got bail till June 8 in a total of 8 cases including May 9 violence. Along with him, wife Bushra Begum has also got bail till June 31.