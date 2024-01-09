trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707643
Big revelation in Ajay Bisaria's book regarding Balakot strike

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Many new information has come on Balakot Air Strike. At that time Ajay Bisaria was the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. He has claimed in his book that after the attack, China had offered to send its minister to India but it was flatly refused.

