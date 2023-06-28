NewsVideos
Big road accident in Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Datia Road Accident: A major accident has happened in Datia accident of Madhya Pradesh. 12 killed, more than 36 injured due to vehicle overturn. Mini truck overturned in the river near the bridge, people were going to the wedding ceremony.

