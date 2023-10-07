trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672343
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: After the rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement has come, Sunak said that I am shocked by the terrorist attack in Israel, Israel has the full right to defend itself. Hamas fired 5 thousand rockets at Israel. France has also made a big statement on this attack by Hamas.
