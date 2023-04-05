हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Big statement of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 05, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India is moving towards 'Ram Rajya'. Rajnath Singh said that India's stature has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
