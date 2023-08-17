trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649994
Big statement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, 'Muslims were first Hindus in India'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
A big statement has come to the fore of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke away from Congress and formed DPAP. They are telling the people of Jammu and Kashmir that 'Hinduism is older than Islam, all Muslims in India were Hindus first'.

