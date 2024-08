videoDetails

Big Supreme Court Verdict In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

| Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

Badhir News: NEET exam will not be held again. The Supreme Court has rejected the demand for re-conducting the exam. The Supreme Court has said that the dignity of the entire exam has not been affected. That is, there has been no large-scale rigging. The rigging is limited only to Patna and Hazaribagh.