trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657306
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big train accident near Delhi, train derailed and then….

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
A local train met with an accident near Pragati Maidan in Delhi when it was going from Palwal to New Delhi. There is no news of any casualty yet.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
play icon1:6
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
play icon1:45
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
play icon6:24
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
play icon1:11
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
play icon2:38
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Trending Videos

BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
play icon1:6
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
play icon1:45
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
play icon6:24
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
play icon1:11
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
play icon2:38
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
Palwal,Trains,Mathura,Delhi,Railway,Railways,newsstation,Indian Railways,Faridabad,local,News,