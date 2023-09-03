trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657078
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3: The mission of rover 'Pragyan' on the moon was completed. According to ISRO, Rover Pragyan is in sleep mode. Two more devices were also shut down. From President Draupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Modi, many big personalities congratulated Chandrayaan 3 on its success.
