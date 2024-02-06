trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718179
Big victory for Hindus at 'Lakshagrih' of Baghpat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
In the Lakshgriha case of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, the court's decision has come in favor of Hindus. In this case, after 53 years, while giving its verdict, the court has said that the Hindu side has the right on 100 bighas of land of Lakshgriha.

