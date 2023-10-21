trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678340
Big win for South Africa, defeated England by 229 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
This is South Africa's third win in the World Cup 2023, with this it has 6 points. Now he has reached third place in the points table with 6 points. Whereas this is the third defeat of England team in the World Cup.
