trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656316
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biggest advantage of 'One Nation One Election'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
One Nation One Election Update: Moving forward in the direction of 'One Nation One Election', the Center has taken a big decision. The government led by PM Modi has made huge preparations and formed a committee to move forward in this direction. Notification regarding whose members will be issued today itself.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
play icon8:6
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
PM Modi changed the political game, will BJP's master stroke break I.N.D.I.A alliance?
play icon7:3
PM Modi changed the political game, will BJP's master stroke break I.N.D.I.A alliance?
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
play icon2:4
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
play icon2:26
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came
play icon1:1
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
play icon8:6
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
PM Modi changed the political game, will BJP's master stroke break I.N.D.I.A alliance?
play icon7:3
PM Modi changed the political game, will BJP's master stroke break I.N.D.I.A alliance?
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
play icon2:4
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
play icon2:26
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came
play icon1:1
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came
election 2023 videos,Breaking News,one nation one election bill,modi on one nation one election,one nation one election debate,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation one election in hindi,वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन,one nation one election pm modi,one election,one nation one election explained,one nation one election in india,1 nation 1 election,one nation one election india,One election one nation,Lok Sabha election,one nation one election kya hai,Hindi News,Zee News,