Biggest Disclosure in Umesh Pal Case, Shaista gave money to shooters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: There has been a big disclosure on the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf had told the police before dying that on their behest all the shooters had a meeting with Shaista just a day before the murder of Umesh Pal.